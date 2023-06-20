Side Letter: PE’s AI-mplications; IMM’s 3.5x exit; MacDonell’s London move

Consultancy AlixPartners unwraps the ways in which private equity could be transformed by generative AI. Plus: LP veteran Allen MacDonell has joined a hefty UK institution; and Korea's IMM Private Equity has notched up a strong exit while fundraising. Here’s today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

How will generative AI affect the way the private equity industry operates? The truth is, no one really knows. Still, some can probably make a better guess than others. Two we think do are Rob Hornby and Narry Singh, managing partners who lead on digital transformation strategy at consultancy AlixPartners. Side Letter recently caught up with the duo to find out what their advice is to PE clients and how sponsors are thinking about the opportunities and risks when it comes to AI. Here are their main thoughts:

Within PE firms: Most successful PE professionals have an uncanny knack for asking the right questions when it comes to evaluating potential investment opportunities or diligencing assets, Hornby said. As generative AI improves and becomes more widely used as an answer-providing tool, PE firms will probably be less likely to want to hire “quant geniuses” and will seek more “insightful people who ask insightful questions”, he added.

For investments: Certain industries may cease to exist in three years’ time and deal teams are trying to figure out which sectors to avoid. Any company involved in information arbitrage, research that involves scraping data or collating and synthesising information, is likely to be prone to change, Hornby said.

Post-acquisition, a private version of ChatGPT could be used to make monitoring processes more efficient, though this could also raise awkward issues for management teams. “Do you want your investors to know absolutely everything about your company?” Hornby said. It’s going to be harder for portfolio companies to hide things from their PE owners, he said, adding that generative AI could substantially change how firms build models to monitor their investments.

On the plus side, the human element in the PE industry is likely to remain. “We’ve seen the return of vinyl, of speciality food shops,” Hornby said. “Digital sound is better, but we don’t like it as much [as analogue].” Deal teams that want to win transactions will still have to build relationships with other humans to do so, he said.

Though still comparatively nascent, generative AI is likely to become impossible to ignore in PE. Between 60-75 percent of LPs think the use of AI will become significant in PE investment processes in the next five years, according to Coller Capital’s Global Private Equity Barometer Summer 2023. Some firms, likely newly launched secondaries buyer Clipway, are already incorporating the technology into their ability to price secondhand portfolios of private markets fund stakes; others are exploring ways to embed AI into their investment committees.

For what it’s worth, neither Hornby nor Singh are big believers in the notion that AI is going to signal the end of humanity, which put Side Letter’s mind at ease somewhat.

Veteran LP Allen MacDonell has joined the UK’s Local Pensions Partnership Investments in London as a PE portfolio manager, according to his LinkedIn. MacDonell was most recently a senior investment officer for PE at the NYC Office of the Comptroller and previously spent more than 19 years with Teacher Retirement System of Texas, including as a managing director for alternative assets.

Founded in 2016, LPPI manages around £24 billion ($30.6 billion; €28.1 billion) of assets on behalf of Local Government Pension Scheme fund clients. It has a 7 percent allocation to PE, compared with 9.64 percent to private debt, 8.3 percent to infrastructure and 8.24 percent to real estate, according to PEI data.

MacDonell is the latest in a string of senior departures from New York’s public pension systems in recent years. Former NYCRS CIO Alex Doñé, for example, left in 2021 to join Los Angeles-headquartered Platinum Equity which had a longstanding relationship with NYCRS. Senior investment officer Cristian Norambuena left NYCRS last year in what was understood to be the fifth departure since May 2021 from a group assembled by former PE head David Enriquez, and followed that of fellow senior investment officer Katja Salovaara earlier that same month.

Decent exits seem few and far between this year; Korea’s IMM Private Equity appears to be one of the exceptions. The Seoul-headquartered firm’s partial exit of industrial gas supplier AirFirst to BlackRock this month is understood to have generated a 39 percent gross IRR and 3.5x MOIC, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Though the 1.11 trillion won ($863.8 million; €789.4 million) transaction was reportedly made from BlackRock’s fourth infrastructure fund, AirFirst was understood to have been owned by two of IMM’s PE vehicles: the 2015-vintage RoseGold III and 2019-vintage RoseGold IV.

IMM held a 700 billion-won first close in November for RoseGold V, which has a 2.6 trillion-won target, according to PEI data. That fund is expected to surpass the equivalent of $1 billion in Q3 2023 and will aim to close on around $2 billion in the first half of 2024, the source noted. IMM declined to comment.

LPs have made no bones about the fact that low DPI would affect their allocation decisions in 2023; distributions have, historically, been a particular problem in parts of Asia-Pacific. At a time when raising capital is a major challenge globally, and in Asia-Pacific perhaps most of all, strong returns like these should go a long way on the fundraising trail.

ESG benchmarking

In case you missed it this week, there is a new set of ESG benchmarks on the market courtesy of the data platform Novata, our colleagues at New Private Markets note (registration required). “The release increases the scope of available benchmarks on the Novata platform to include 50 universal benchmarks and more than 200 sector-specific benchmarks for the 2022 reporting period,” the company said in a statement.

In the last few years, and particularly following the advent of the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation in 2021, GPs ramped up their efforts to collect ESG data across their portfolios. As the quality, scope and level of detail of ESG data has grown, the pressure on managers to gather more and to do something meaningful with those insights has also escalated, as Private Equity International noted in our Responsible Investment Special Report 2023.

The Novata development matters because, if private markets is on an ESG data ‘journey’, then benchmarking is the next major milestone. Sustainability data is being gathered in a systematic way (although far from universally); now investors are eager to find out how funds and portfolio companies compare with peers.

