Side Letter: PE’s covenant crunch; Europe’s buyout bother; APAC’s legal lull

Crunch time for covenants

Private debt managers are getting tougher on covenants when lending to private equity sponsors. That was one takeaway from affiliate title Private Debt Investor’s Tokyo Forum last Thursday. Speaking at the event, Antonella Napolitano, global head of investor relations and capital formation at US mid-market firm Deerpath Capital Management, said power was “coming back to the lenders” this year, our colleagues at PDI report (registration required).

“Leverage has come down about half of [a] turn; some protections have increased; maybe the headroom with covenants have narrowed a bit, which is good news,” she noted. Covenant-lite deals had last dominated prior to the global financial crisis and in recent years have become considered the norm for larger deals. Reducing covenants can prove risky because they also provide the means to catch and address potential issues early.

Among the changes being made is a greater focus on the relationship between PE sponsors and the underlying portfolio company, Kerry Dolan, managing partner at New York-based Brinley Partners and a PDI changemaker for 2023, said on the same panel. “We care a lot about how the private equity firms may be able to take money or take assets out, and we’ve seen a lot of loopholes over the years and a lot of creative moves on the side of private equity firms,” she said. “We try and be pretty careful about keeping our assets and… collateral in our restricted group.”

Deerpath’s Napolitano suggested lenders secure the ability to block payments to sponsors. “As soon as our covenants are hit, we’re able to say to the borrower, you’re not paying the private equity firm and you’re not paying junior debt anymore because we want that cashflow retained,” she added.

Conversations between lenders and sponsors more broadly have become tougher in a high-rate environment. As we noted last week, the former are having more open discussions with the latter about appropriate levels of leverage this year, and whether their portfolios are appropriately equipped to handle a correction in purchase prices.

Europe’s buyout bother

To the surprise of what is likely to be very few, European buyout activity slowed in the first half of 2023, according to provisional half-yearly data from the Centre for Private Equity and MBO Research, based at Nottingham University Business School and supported by Equistone Partners Europe. The 276 buyouts completed in H1 2023 represented the lowest volume for a half-year (outside of the early covid lockdown period) since H1 2013. The €33.2 billion cumulative value of these deals and average deal value of €120.4 million were the lowest half-year totals since H2 2016.

The report attributed the decline in mega-deals (those valued above €1 billion) in part to tighter debt markets and diminished appetites for risk. The volume of mega-deals almost halved year-on-year to 10 buyouts, worth €21.3 billion on aggregate, with just two such deals in the UK. Mid-market transactions (€50 million to €500 million) accounted for 26 percent of buyout values in the period, almost doubling year on year. This is likely due to having less reliance on higher-leverage debt financing.

The UK remained Europe’s busiest deal hub by volume, though it came second to Germany in terms of value. France ranked second for volume and third by value.

“The dip in volumes experienced within the small-cap and mid-market segments has been much more subdued, which is good news for the industry given the former segment’s role as a crucial incubator for growing businesses and the mid-market’s contribution to value creation via buy-and-build activity,” said professor Kevin Amess, director of CMBOR at Nottingham University Business School, in a statement. “As highly disruptive macro forces gradually abate, we can expect buyout activity to stage a strong recovery fuelled by record levels of dry powder.”

