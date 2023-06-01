Side Letter: PE’s family office ties; EY’s PE pricing pointers; China fundraisers

Family offices are finding themselves more accessible to brand-name GPs. Plus: EY sheds light on the importance of pricing power in private equity; and dispatches from China's frosty fundraising environment. Here’s today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

Just happened

Family ties

Yesterday, Private Equity International‘s Katrina Lau noted that Chinese family offices are coming under greater scrutiny when pursuing investment opportunities in the US. Though this dynamic is perhaps unsurprising given national security concerns and deteriorating relations between the two nations, it ultimately does not appear to be deterring GP appetites from this burgeoning pool of investors. A senior executive at one Hong Kong multi-family office told Side Letter over a glass of wine last month that today’s difficult fundraising market had made it far easier for them to access brand-name funds.

“When we visited New York in the past, these firms would always send a principal to meet with us,” the chief executive noted. “Now, they’re sending the really senior investor relations staff.”

Family offices are in increasingly high demand these days as institutional investors struggle to rein in their private equity exposure, leaving many GPs in need of fresh sources of LP capital. The Asia-Pacific contingent of this LP base could prove particularly lucrative given the rampant growth of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the region and their comparative nascency when it comes to the asset class.

Though some with particularly strong heritage in China may find the process a little more complicated than some of their peers, this chief executive’s anecdote goes to show that the end result could still be a positive one.

China fundraisers

PEI has a brace of China fund scoops for you this morning. First, Oceanpine Capital, a growth equity firm targeting tech and healthcare assets in China and overseas, will seek $600 million for its third USD-denominated fund. Details here. Separately, GenBridge Capital, a consumer-focused growth firm, has raised about $400 million for its sophomore fund. Details here.

Elsewhere, Primavera Capital Group has closed its fourth US dollar-dominated fund on $4 billion, according to Reuters. The Beijing-based PE firm first launched the China-focused strategy in 2020 with a $4 billion target, PEI data shows. The successful fund close comes despite cooling interest in Chinese PE, especially among US investors. As Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s co-head of Asia-Pacific private investing Stephanie Hui noted at HKVCA’s China PE Summit on Tuesday, APAC fundraisers are no longer visiting the US when seeking new capital.

According to PEI data, Asia-focused funds had only raised $2.2 billion in the first quarter of this year, representing just over 1 percent of global inflows. What’s more, China’s share of regional fundraising dropped to 24 percent last year, the lowest in 15 years, per Bain & Co’s Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2023.

LP appetites for the market have been shaken by a confluence of factors, with regulatory uncertainty and geopolitical tensions chief among them. These have no doubt contributed to the fundraising struggles we’ve seen among some of the region’s biggest firms. Still, Primavera and GenBridge’s ability to reach final closes in such a difficult environment suggests all is not lost for China fundraisers – what may occur, however, is a divergence between those who can raise and those who can’t.

Essentials

The price isn’t always right

A good number of PE-backed companies have been attempting to weather the inflationary storm by passing costs onto their customers. A recent report by EY sheds light on how that looks in practice. The 2023 Global Private Equity B2B Pricing Study closely examines the delicate art of price hikes: too much of an increase can alienate customers, while a failure to raise prices damages margins.

EY found that striking the right balance is key to navigating this challenging environment, with firms that are tweaking prices seeing greater improvements in value and profitability than those that are not.

According to the study, 95 percent of PE-backed businesses that upped their prices by more than 5 percent in 2022 had growth rates of over 5 percent in the same year, while one-third had growth of more than 15 percent. The study also found that high-growth companies have more pricing power in this situation, with customers more likely to accept such changes.

Certain regions are more likely to put higher price rises in place, with Asia leading the pack. Asian PE-backed companies are expected to hike prices by more than 2.5x the inflation rate, which EY notes is a reaction to China’s covid-19 response and subsequent inflationary impact.

As part of this research, EY noted that many senior managers do not yet realise the significance of pricing: in its CEO Outlook Pulse survey, published in January, only 30 percent of chief executives saw pricing as a priority over the coming six months. What’s more, interviews conducted with pricing experts found that the industry suffers from a lack of specialist pricing expertise.

The bottom line here is that managers and their portfolio companies should not underestimate the importance of a sophisticated pricing strategy in the months ahead. Those with significant experience in this space may find themselves in high demand.

Dig deeper

Institution: Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Oak Brook, US

AUM: $50.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 10.16%

The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund revealed private equity commitments totalling up to $215 million at its 26 May investment committee meeting.

The board approved a commitment of up to $75 million to Vistria Fund V and up to $50 million to the KKR Ascendant Fund. Both are buyout funds with a North American focus. Alongside this, a commitment of up to $30 million was allocated to North American venture capital fund Lightbank III.

IMRF also revealed a $50 million commitment to HIG Bayside Loan Opportunity Fund VIII. This represents the first mention of the new iteration of Bayside Capital’s Loan Opportunity fund vehicles.

