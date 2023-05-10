Side Letter: Silver Lake’s $19bn; Apollo’s ‘maniacal focus’; VC’s female fundraisers

Silver Lake’s pool

Silver Lake’s latest flagship vehicle looks set to overtake its predecessor – no mean feat in this challenging fundraising environment. The tech giant has so far amassed $19.2 billion for Fund VII, our colleagues Buyouts report (registration required). The vehicle does not have a formal target and is expected to hold its final close before year end, sources told Buyouts. Fund VI closed on $20 billion in 2020, ahead of an $18 billion target.

Silver Lake could prove the exception to the rule, with a number of large alternatives shops now conceding their latest vehicles could close below target. Apollo Global Management expects to wrap up fundraising for its flagship vehicle Fund X over the summer with commitments in the “low-$20 billion range”, co-president Scott Kleinman said on the firm’s first-quarter earnings call yesterday. The firm has been targeting $25 billion and raised $24.7 billion for Fund IX in 2017.

Last week, The Carlyle Group’s chief financial officer, Curt Buser, said the firm’s upcoming fundraising hauls could look more subdued. “While we believe that we will attract a significant amount of capital for our next vintage of buyout funds, we no longer expect these funds in the aggregate to be the same size as their predecessors,” Buser said on the firm’s first-quarter earnings call. “We now expect to see a decline in buyout fund sizes across most geographies.”

There are some recent examples of mega-funds surpassing their targets. Genstar Capital held a $12.6 billion one-and-done on its Genstar Capital Partners XI fund, beating its $11 billion target (its predecessor closed in 2021 with approximately $10.2 billion of total committed capital). Meanwhile, Silver Lake’s tech-investment peer Thoma Bravo closed Thoma Bravo Fund XV on $24.3 billion in December after 16 months in market, topping its $16.5 billion target. The vehicle marked a significant increase on its 2020-vintage predecessor, which closed on $17.8 billion.

Clearly it’s not all doom and gloom in the fundraising environment. Still, as senior reporter Madeleine Farman explores in an upcoming report today, the threshold for what constitutes a successful fundraise may well be shifting.

Speaking of Apollo…

Apollo’s “maniacal focus on low purchase price for the quality of business we’re buying” is what sets its PE unit apart from the rest. That’s according to chief executive Marc Rowan, speaking on the firm’s first-quarter 2023 earnings call on Tuesday. “Purchase price matters is grounded in facts; it’s grounded in cash flow; it’s grounded in prospects,” he added. This investment thesis across its equity and credit offerings appears to have played into market dislocation and volatility, with total fundraising this year expected to exceed last year’s $130 billion.

Apollo recorded $57 billion of inflows in the first quarter, compared with $31 billion in Q1 2022. That figure was driven by the $37 billion related to the February acquisition of Credit Suisse’s securitised products group, as well as through capital collected for credit-focused SMAs, its wealth products, retirement services via Athene and its 10th flagship PE fund.

Here are other fundraising highlights from the firm:

Investors based in the Middle East and Asia “turned up their focus” on Apollo’s offerings and stepped in, as investors in the US and Europe pulled back, co-president Scott Kleinman said.

The firm said it saw “no material increase in redemptions in global wealth offerings” among their individual investor clients.

Some 30 commingled and perpetual capital vehicles are expected to be in market this year; Q2 quarter inflows will be significant with “several sizeable mandates and fund closes in the near-term”, Kleinman noted.

Heard on the block

Side Letter spent yesterday at Day 1 of the the PERE Europe Forum 2023 in London, and while much of the discussion was around – you guessed it – private real estate, attendees were keen to share their thoughts on the biggest issues facing investors, regardless of asset class.

On the side lines of the event, a senior banker at a Europe-headquartered investment bank described the current global economic environment as “schizophrenic”. “People get up on stage [at conferences] and say everything’s going to be fine, and so you think, OK, I guess things aren’t that bad. And then three banks go under and you have to wonder, is this the start of something really bad?” the person said, referring to the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and First Republic.

Most people don’t fully understand how far-reaching a financial shock will be, the person added. “Think about what happened in 2008. Institutions that weren’t even connected to Lehman [Brothers] were hit in a massive way.”

Essentials