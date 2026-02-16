Side Letter: TDR’s ICE connection
In today's edition US Immigration and Customs Enforcement drama spills over into PE; The evergreen industry continues to bloat; One PE shop finds itself on the right side of AI history.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In today's edition US Immigration and Customs Enforcement drama spills over into PE; The evergreen industry continues to bloat; One PE shop finds itself on the right side of AI history.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination