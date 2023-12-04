Side Letter: UAE’s $30bn climate fund

UAE’s climate commitment

As more LPs dip their toes into climate investments, a growing number have gone so far as to dedicate specific buckets to the sector. Few, however, have done so on the scale of the United Arab Emirates, which last week unveiled the formation of a $30 billion dedicated private fund called ALTÉRRA, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required).

Of the commitment, $25 billion is earmarked for “climate investments at scale” in a programme named ALTÉRRA Acceleration; the remaining $5 billion is catalytic capital focused on the Global South in a programme named ALTÉRRA Transformation.

ALTÉRRA has already committed $6 billion to climate funds managed by TPG, Brookfield Asset Management and BlackRock. These include the largest ever single LP commitment to an impact fund ($2 billion to Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund II) and anchor commitments to new emerging markets-focused funds by the three GPs.

Though the UAE’s commitment to climate investing is likely to remain something of an outlier in terms of scale, the fact the comparatively nascent climate sector appears capable of absorbing such an influx of capital is significant as a measure of its increasing depth and maturity.

Japanese GP-leds

Last year, Private Equity International noted that Japanese buyout shop J-STAR was exploring GP-led secondaries. On Friday, our colleagues at Secondaries Investor reported that the firm had made good on that promise (registration required). Neuberger Berman backed a multi-asset process to move four waste treatment and recycling assets into a holding company named Renatus, backed by a continuation fund as well as the firm’s ¥75 billion ($507.7 million; €465.1 million) Fund V. The continuation vehicle includes follow-on capital to fund future unidentified bolt-on investments.

J-STAR’s GP-led is understood to be a first for Japan. By geographical focus, Asia and Australasia accounted for only 4 percent and 5 percent of LP trades and GP-leds, respectively, in the first half of this year, according to Campbell Lutyens’ mid-year report.

Notable deals in APAC last year included one launched by market stalwart Pacific Equity Partners, which rolled its stake in smart metering business Intellihub into an A$1.5 billion ($989.8 million; €906.9 million) single-asset continuation fund following a strategic sale of half of its position. Crescent Capital Partners, Hosen Capital and Quadrant Private Equity also closed single-asset continuation funds during the year.

Korea court ruling

Hong Kong-headquartered Affinity Equity Partners has received a major boost in its efforts to exit a company owned for more than a decade. The Supreme Court of South Korea gave an irrevocable ruling on Wednesday that affirmed Affinity’s rights to execute a put option and to exit from Kyobo Life Insurance, The Korea Economic Daily reports.

Kyobo has been held in the 2007-vintage Affinity Asia Pacific Fund III for more than a decade and is the last asset remaining in that vehicle. The company has been at the heart of a lengthy dispute between Kyobo and a consortium of PE buyers led by Affinity alongside IMM Private Equity, BPEA EQT Asia and Singapore’s GIC. The initial transaction involved a minority stake in Kyobo in 2012 with a put option enabling the sponsors to sell their stakes to the company’s chairman should it fail to go public in 2015. Kyobo remained in private hands by 2019, prompting the group to call for International Chamber of Commerce arbitration.

This latest ruling is understood to apply to only one of two legal cases surrounding the asset. The most recent confirmed Affinity’s right to exercise the put option. According to two sources close to the matter, the investors are pursuing a second arbitration to exercise and enforce the put option. The put value is not final and has not been confirmed by the parties involved, Side Letter understands.

Three of Affinity’s managing partners in Korea have left the firm this year, including co-founder Park Young-Taeg; founding member and Seoul office head Sam Lee; and Hong Kong-based managing partner Chul-joo Lee, KED noted. Side Letter understands that their positions were succeeded by internal promotions. The firm has two senior staff in Korea and will be seeking to hire additional staff, it is understood.

Essentials

Eurazeo looks to Europe

French investment firm Eurazeo will look to Benelux, Germany and Italy for its wealth channel expansion. That was one takeaway from the firm’s Capital Markets Day on Thursday. “Our wealth fundraising has been growing by 30 percent per annum on average over the past five years, as we have been onboarding new distribution partners and as private clients have been increasingly willing to invest in private markets,” co-chief executive Christophe Baviére said at the presentation, noting that the three regions identified represent “major savings markets” in Europe.

Eurazeo has €35.5 billion of AUM, three-quarters of which lies in PE. Wealth capital represents 17 percent of the firm’s third-party AUM, and Eurazeo expects that percentage to grow to 30 percent by 2027. Eurazeo is seeking greater internationalisation of its LP base and a greater share of fundraising via the wealth channel, according to Baviére. To that end, the firm has already partnered with fundraising platforms such as Moonfare and iCapital, Side Letter noted previously.

