Side Letter: UK’s Aussie inflows

Just happened
The Aussies are coming
Two giants of the Australian institutional investment community are planning to pump billions into UK private markets. This morning, the UK government unveiled £29.5 billion ($37.2 billion; €34 billion) of new investment for UK sectors including tech, life sciences, infrastructure, housing and renewable energy. Of this capital, £10 billion will be coming from Melbourne-headquartered investment firm IFM Investors, which plans to deploy that sum over the next four years into large-scale infrastructure and energy transition projects. Also contributing is Aware Super, which has committed “more than £5 billion for projects in energy transition, affordable housing, life sciences, innovation, technology and digital infrastructure”.
The vast investment scheme is being unveiled at the upcoming Global Investment Summit 2023, which will count among attendees Blackstone‘s Stephen Schwarzman, David Solomon from Goldman Sachs and Jamie Dimon from JPMorgan Chase.
Aware’s bullish Brit bet coincides with the opening of its first office outside Australia in London this year. Speaking to Private Equity International earlier this year, global PE head Jenny Newmarch said the pension is actively seeking to form deeper relationships in Europe. Details in our Deep Dive here.
Women in PE
LPs appear to be increasingly satisfied with GPs’ progress on diversity, equity and inclusion. According to PEI‘s upcoming LP Perspectives Survey, some 8 percent of LPs consider their managers to have “excellent” DE&I initiatives, a marked improvement from 1 percent last year. The survey found that 41 percent of LP respondents believe DE&I among their GPs is “good” and a further 39 percent consider them to be “fair”.
As Imogen Richards, partner and head of primary investing in Pantheon’s European investment team, noted in our inaugural women in private equity roundtable this month, the trick to making progress on DE&I is less about attracting talent at junior levels, and more about retention of women as they gain seniority. As such, coaching female talent via female networks throughout their career is essential.
It’s within this context that PEI Group is this week bringing together industry experts in London for our annual Women in Private Markets Summit in London for what we believe is the leading fundraising and networking event for women in the world of alternatives. For those attending, expect insights on how investors are dealing with unexpected market developments; how senior leaders are addressing diversity at all levels; investing in and utilising AI, and much more. For more information about the event, head here.
The price ain’t right
Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System has decided to drop a secondaries sale despite its desire to consolidate PE investments, our colleagues at Buyouts reported (registration required). The $21.6 billion pension is reluctant to take a steep discount in the secondaries market, which has been filled with LPs seeking liquidity amid slowing distributions from their PE portfolios.
“We looked at a secondaries sale, but the discounts are just too large,” Trevor Jackson, managing director at LACERS’ PE consultant, Aksia, said at the pension’s 14 November board meeting. For context, second-hand fund stakes traded at an average 16 percent discount to net asset value in the first half of this year, per Jefferies data.
Not all LP sellers are facing the same challenge in the secondaries market. Most of them have found prices gradually aligning with their expectations as the bid-ask spread has narrowed over the past year, according to a November report by secondaries firm Montana Capital Partners. Fifty-six percent of sellers in the secondaries market said deals closed at their expected prices. Seventeen percent said they had beaten expectations.
LACERS plans to commit $850 million across as many as 15 PE funds next year, according to the board meeting. It also plans to kick off a long-awaited co-investment programme, which would complement its existing PE portfolios while providing more favourable fee structures, according to Jackson.
Essentials
While we’re on the subject…
Lower mid-market GP-leds is the place to be, according to Schroders Capital’s head of secondaries PE, Christiaan van der Kam. Schroders held the final close on $410 million for its latest PE secondaries fund, Schroders Capital Private Equity Secondaries IV, this month. The vehicle is almost 52 percent larger than its predecessor, which closed in 2018 on $271 million.
The firm typically backs 10-15 GP-led transactions annually, with an average ticket size between $30 million to $60 million, van der Kam said. Overall, the strategy targets 30-40 portfolio companies, with no single exposure representing more than 5 percent of the fund. While high inflation and interest rates continue to affect global markets, lower mid-market businesses have been “somewhat protected from the interest rate volatility, given their lower absolute leverage levels”, van der Kam noted.
“GP-leds provide favourable risk-adjusted returns versus LP-led secondaries transactions,” he added. “The assets are generally higher quality, the market is more inefficient and there is increased value creation across a given opportunity.” As we noted in our Friday Letter last week, GP-leds are beginning to build an all-important track record, cementing their appeal for managers, LPs and secondaries buyers alike.
Fertile hunting ground
Warburg Pincus’s inaugural yuan-denominated fund has raised approximately 2.7 billion yuan ($377 million; €344 million) so far, or 90 percent of its three billion yuan target, per a Chinese-language statement this morning from Jinxin Fertility, one of the fund’s LPs. Jinxin Fertility has made a commitment “no less than 200 million yuan” and joins the likes of China-based pharmaceutical company WuXi AppTech, which has committed 600 million yuan, per the statement. According to PEI data, the fund launched in February.
“We look forward to working with industry LPs like Jinxin Fertility to continuously explore excellent investment opportunities and help more Chinese medical enterprises grow,” Min Fang, Warburg’s managing director and head of China healthcare, said in the statement. This isn’t Warburg’s first dealings with Jinxin Fertility, as it invested in the healthcare company in 2017.
Warburg’s decision to raise a yuan-denominated vehicle is an increasingly common one, with a growing number of international firms hoping to access domestic dealflow and LP capital at a time when some international LPs are rethinking their exposure. Many do so via China’s Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership scheme, which enables firms to raise overseas capital for conversion and investment in yuan. It’s unclear whether Warburg’s fund also includes a QFLP element or whether it is raising capital solely from domestic LPs.
Dig deeper
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Carmela Mendoza, Madeleine Farman, Katrina Lau, and Hannah Zhang.