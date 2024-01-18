Side Letter: UK’s PE performance

Rising tide of disclosure

The quality of disclosures by portfolio companies owned by PE houses is on the up. That’s according to research from the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, which today published its latest report looking at the performance and productivity of PE-backed companies in the UK in the 2022 financial year. The bar is always going up due to pressure from stakeholders, government regulators and the quality of reporting by FTSE 250 companies, Michael Moore, BVCA chief executive, said at press briefing in London, which Side Letter attended. “The industry has come a long way, but there is still plenty of room for improvement… A key point is of course that those standards don’t stay still as things move on,” Moore said.

When asked about what needs to be updated and changed, Moore noted possibly looking into more detail around the nature of PE ownership and environmental impact. PE and VC-backed businesses in the UK directly generated £137 billion ($174 billion; €160 billion) of GDP for the economy – equivalent to about 6 percent of total GDP – per an April 2023 analysis by the industry body. As PE’s influence and relevance in the UK economy grows, so too should its transparency and disclosure requirements.

Below are some other takeaways from the UK Private Equity Annual Public Report Private Equity Annual Public Report, which includes analysis of 81 portfolio companies that fall within the scope of the Walker Guidelines on disclosure and transparency, and the 71 private equity firms that back them.

The equity return from portfolio company exits in the sample is 3x the public company benchmark when measured over the same period of time. About 59 percent of the additional gross return can be attributed to the higher levels of financial leverage employed, with the balance from strategic and operational improvement.

After a PE acquisition, companies have increased revenue at 7 percent compound annual growth and EBITDA at 4.9 percent CAGR, outperforming public company benchmarks.

Portfolio companies reported an increase in leverage under PE ownership, partially driven from the impact of covid-19. Companies in the dataset had average net leverage ratio of 5.9x net debt to EBITDA at acquisition compared with an average (net) leverage ratio of 7.2x at latest date or exit.

The report noted a “deterioration” this year in the standard of compliance with non-financial key performance indicators such as gender, social and community. Females represented about half of overall employee levels across the current portfolio companies, similar to 2021. At the director level, female representation was only 20 percent in 2022, down from 26 percent the previous year and compared with 40 percent for FTSE 250 board positions.

PE’s newest GP stakes fund

Another day, another GP stakes fundraise. This time it’s the turn of RidgeLake Partners, an entity co-launched in 2020 by New York-based mid-market firm Apogem Capital (formerly PA Capital, a subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company) and investment adviser OA Private Capital. The firm has raised $1.1 billion in a final close on its debut fund, RidgeLake Partners I, and an accompanying co-investment vehicle, per a statement.

Fund I took more than three years to close, having launched in August 2020 with a $1 billion target, per reports at the time, and had secured $812 million by last June, Private Equity International reported at the time. Its LPs include insurance companies, wealth management firms, foundations, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. RidgeLake has already made six investments to date, focusing on minority stakes in mid-market GPs in North America and Europe managing about $1 billion to $10 billion of assets.

The GP stakes universe is becoming increasingly crowded, so much so that PEI last year compiled this guide to how these various market participants differentiate themselves. New York-based Hunter Point Capital said it had secured $2.66 billion at second close last April for its debut GP stakes strategy, and is among those making a gradual entrance into Asia.

When it comes to dedicated GP stakes funds, investors are slowly becoming more comfortable with the strategy. A larger proportion of LPs in Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study say they have either invested in one or more GP stakes funds or have intentions to invest in such a fund: 49 percent this year versus 36 percent in last year’s survey.

Essentials