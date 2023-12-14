Side Letter: What’s to come

Just happened
Season’s greetings
Today marks the last Side Letter of 2023. To say it has been an eventful year for private equity would be an understatement: from a regulatory overhaul to a fundraising crunch, from a distribution drought to a wave of evergreen funds, there has been no shortage of developments to unpick. The elves behind this daily newsletter are now taking a much-needed break ahead of what looks set to be an equally interesting 2024.
Fear not, however, because the Private Equity International team is still hard at work with news and analysis to come throughout the festive period. This includes a look at the factors driving the year’s frenetic manager consolidation, and an exploration of why continuation funds have become an industry staple, among others.
Early next year, we’ll bring you LP predictions for 2024; what to expect from Asia-Pacific private equity markets over the coming 12 months; and an analysis of how the secondaries market is likely to play out (some are telling us they reckon it will be a banner year). Tomorrow, we’ll have a Friday Letter packed with predictions from PEI‘s editorial staff. Spoiler alert: Asia-Pacific fundraising isn’t getting any easier; co-investments will be all the rage; and some surprising brand names will probably sell a GP stake.
If you have any suggestions for ways to improve this newsletter or wish to highlight topics you think merit a closer look in 2024, Side Letter‘s Alex Lynn would love to hear from you. In the meantime, all that’s left to say is thank you for reading in 2023, and we look forward to another year of engaging discourse ahead. Happy holidays!
Carry on hiring
Carried interest is increasingly being offered to more junior professionals as part of negotiated compensation packages, according to executive search specialist Jensen Partners. In its Q3 2023 newsletter, the firm released preliminary survey data from its 2024 Global Compensation Report and noted that in the past two years, compensation for business development, product specialists and IR professionals – in other words, not C-suite individuals – has risen by 25-35 percent from 2021 levels. The data also shows that more than two-thirds of survey respondents receive carried interest as part of their compensation, something Jensen says, “seems consistent regardless of fund or firm size”.
Mid-level positions such as VPs are now consistently offered carried interest, though with a lower overall total compensation ceiling compared with senior hires. Some senior-level staff reported earning up to 5 percent in carry, while mid-level positions capped at 1-2 percent. Approaches to structuring these incentives vary, with some firms linking it to fund duration and others to investment realisations.
The trend is indicative of hiring changes seen across private markets. The newsletter notes that PE and credit managers have been hiring most actively in the last quarter, recording 169 and 123 people moves, respectively. To attract these professionals, more competitive offers need to be put on the table. Speaking to our colleagues at Private Debt Investor (registration required), Sasha Jensen, founder and chief executive of Jensen Partners, said she believes the trend towards democratisation of carried interest has some legs, noting that it has become integral to how professionals in the private asset management industry think about their compensation.
China’s minimum threshold
Chinese PE was handed more regulatory uncertainty last week following proposed changes to the minimum threshold for LP commitments to private markets. The China Securities Regulatory Commission has proposed trebling the threshold for qualified investors from one million yuan ($141,171; €129,381) currently to three million yuan for blind-pool PE funds; five million yuan for certain project funds, funds investing in offshore assets and funds placed by placement agents; and 10 million yuan for individuals committing vehicles backing a particular company or project. Though, according to Reuters, some VC participants have expressed concern over the proposals, others see the move as a positive.
“There has long been voices in the market to raise the threshold of qualified investors including minimum investment amount; the original one million-yuan bar is a bit low especially after the recent decade’s economic development and increase of individual wealth,” Zhen Chen, a Beijing-based partner specialising in PE funds at law firm Fangda Partners told Side Letter, noting that some high-net-worth individuals in China may not be as sophisticated as their international peers.
“Also, as compared with private securities investment funds that focus on secondary market investments in listCo stocks and bonds, PE funds and other alternative funds are not so standardised in both investment targets and funds’ own terms and conditions and they usually have higher risk profile… Some of the HNWIs in China [have little or no] experience in PE investments, they don’t actually understand the terms and conditions of the investment products they are subscribing for, and they don’t have the bargaining power to negotiate the terms and conditions when making the subscriptions.”
For GPs in the larger end of the PE scale, these particular changes may well have limited impact. Still, the move, Chen said, could “relieve the regulatory burdens as well as fund administration burden” for GPs and managers alike.
Large institutional investors are typically sophisticated and usually have the ability and bargaining power in fund formation processes to protect themselves, Chen said, noting that prior to these proposed rules, it was normal regulatory practice to adopt more protective measures with investors, including large institutional ones. It is also a waste of both regulators’ and GPs’ resources to implement such protections when it comes to investors, he added.
Essentials
Ailman talks talent
Efforts to improve diversity should encompass more than just gender and race. That’s according to Chris Ailman, chief investment officer at the $318 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System and one of PE’s most influential LPs. Speaking at 100 Women in Finance’s 2023 Global FundWomen Week in December, Ailman called for an expanded view of diversity, highlighting the value of diverse thoughts from people with different ages and educational backgrounds, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required).
“We constantly try to look for diverse teams,” he said at the conference. “Diversity is the best way to spread risk. And diversity of thought is another form of diversification. It’s absolutely critical to have people in the room who think differently, come from a different background, different age and ask a different question.”
When it comes to gender diversity, loading up a firm with female recruits isn’t enough, according to Ailman. At asset management firms, he often finds that women are predominantly in marketing or analyst positions, with a noticeable absence in director or portfolio manager roles. “That’s not diverse,” he said, adding that he wants to see asset managers hire and retain women in a range of roles and across different levels of seniority.
NPM caught up with Ailman on the event sidelines and asked: is part of the problem that women run out of advancement opportunities because the most senior and lucrative levels at PE firms are saturated with men who remain in position for years or decades? Should senior employees and partners – mostly men – step aside to make room for next generation? “Yes, that’s a problem. It just has to erode over time, and [firms] need to be progressive and fix it… Change has just been too darn slow.”
Dig deeper
Institution: Sacramento County Employees’ Retirement System
Headquarters: Sacramento, US
AUM: $12.4 billion
Allocation to private equity: 13.2%
In its 2023 Year in Review and 2024 Annual Investment Plan, SCERS outlined the following: the pension will target allocating $250 million to private equity, making commitments to six-to-10 private equity funds, with an average of $35 million commitment per fund.
SCERS is projecting reaching approximately an 11 percent target allocation in 2025. In 2024, its main investment priorities will be follow-on investments with existing GPs; to focus on buyout managers and on sector-specific funds with fund managers who have differentiated expertise and dealflow; to have an increased attention on industry and stage diversification and carefully consider its venture capital exposure.
Today’s letter was prepared by Alex Lynn with Helen de Beer and Hannah Zhang.