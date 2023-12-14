Side Letter: What’s to come

Season’s greetings

Today marks the last Side Letter of 2023. To say it has been an eventful year for private equity would be an understatement: from a regulatory overhaul to a fundraising crunch, from a distribution drought to a wave of evergreen funds, there has been no shortage of developments to unpick. The elves behind this daily newsletter are now taking a much-needed break ahead of what looks set to be an equally interesting 2024.

Fear not, however, because the Private Equity International team is still hard at work with news and analysis to come throughout the festive period. This includes a look at the factors driving the year’s frenetic manager consolidation, and an exploration of why continuation funds have become an industry staple, among others.

Early next year, we’ll bring you LP predictions for 2024; what to expect from Asia-Pacific private equity markets over the coming 12 months; and an analysis of how the secondaries market is likely to play out (some are telling us they reckon it will be a banner year). Tomorrow, we’ll have a Friday Letter packed with predictions from PEI‘s editorial staff. Spoiler alert: Asia-Pacific fundraising isn’t getting any easier; co-investments will be all the rage; and some surprising brand names will probably sell a GP stake.

If you have any suggestions for ways to improve this newsletter or wish to highlight topics you think merit a closer look in 2024, Side Letter‘s Alex Lynn would love to hear from you. In the meantime, all that’s left to say is thank you for reading in 2023, and we look forward to another year of engaging discourse ahead. Happy holidays!

Carry on hiring

Carried interest is increasingly being offered to more junior professionals as part of negotiated compensation packages, according to executive search specialist Jensen Partners. In its Q3 2023 newsletter, the firm released preliminary survey data from its 2024 Global Compensation Report and noted that in the past two years, compensation for business development, product specialists and IR professionals – in other words, not C-suite individuals – has risen by 25-35 percent from 2021 levels. The data also shows that more than two-thirds of survey respondents receive carried interest as part of their compensation, something Jensen says, “seems consistent regardless of fund or firm size”.

Mid-level positions such as VPs are now consistently offered carried interest, though with a lower overall total compensation ceiling compared with senior hires. Some senior-level staff reported earning up to 5 percent in carry, while mid-level positions capped at 1-2 percent. Approaches to structuring these incentives vary, with some firms linking it to fund duration and others to investment realisations.

The trend is indicative of hiring changes seen across private markets. The newsletter notes that PE and credit managers have been hiring most actively in the last quarter, recording 169 and 123 people moves, respectively. To attract these professionals, more competitive offers need to be put on the table. Speaking to our colleagues at Private Debt Investor (registration required), Sasha Jensen, founder and chief executive of Jensen Partners, said she believes the trend towards democratisation of carried interest has some legs, noting that it has become integral to how professionals in the private asset management industry think about their compensation.

China’s minimum threshold

Chinese PE was handed more regulatory uncertainty last week following proposed changes to the minimum threshold for LP commitments to private markets. The China Securities Regulatory Commission has proposed trebling the threshold for qualified investors from one million yuan ($141,171; €129,381) currently to three million yuan for blind-pool PE funds; five million yuan for certain project funds, funds investing in offshore assets and funds placed by placement agents; and 10 million yuan for individuals committing vehicles backing a particular company or project. Though, according to Reuters, some VC participants have expressed concern over the proposals, others see the move as a positive.

“There has long been voices in the market to raise the threshold of qualified investors including minimum investment amount; the original one million-yuan bar is a bit low especially after the recent decade’s economic development and increase of individual wealth,” Zhen Chen, a Beijing-based partner specialising in PE funds at law firm Fangda Partners told Side Letter, noting that some high-net-worth individuals in China may not be as sophisticated as their international peers.

“Also, as compared with private securities investment funds that focus on secondary market investments in listCo stocks and bonds, PE funds and other alternative funds are not so standardised in both investment targets and funds’ own terms and conditions and they usually have higher risk profile… Some of the HNWIs in China [have little or no] experience in PE investments, they don’t actually understand the terms and conditions of the investment products they are subscribing for, and they don’t have the bargaining power to negotiate the terms and conditions when making the subscriptions.”

For GPs in the larger end of the PE scale, these particular changes may well have limited impact. Still, the move, Chen said, could “relieve the regulatory burdens as well as fund administration burden” for GPs and managers alike.

Large institutional investors are typically sophisticated and usually have the ability and bargaining power in fund formation processes to protect themselves, Chen said, noting that prior to these proposed rules, it was normal regulatory practice to adopt more protective measures with investors, including large institutional ones. It is also a waste of both regulators’ and GPs’ resources to implement such protections when it comes to investors, he added.

Essentials