Side Letter: Why MVision faltered

Before we get into today’s headlines, PEI Group’s LP Perspectives Survey 2024 closes tomorrow. If you’re an LP and haven’t already had your say, we’d love to hear from you. For more information about the survey and how it works, revisit our 6 September Side Letter.

Anatomy of an insolvency

It’s safe to say, judging by the industry’s response to our article last week, that MVision Private Equity Advisers‘ insolvency came as a shock but not necessarily a surprise. The reasons for the firm’s demise, like any situation such as this, are multi-faceted. MVision’s chief executive, Mounir ‘Moose’ Guen, knows this better than most. It’s for that reason that Side Letter caught up with him on Wednesday to discuss what went wrong for one of the industry’s best-known placement firms.

It will surprise no one to learn that this year’s difficult fundraising environment was, of course, a major blow. “A primary fundraise, after 18 months on the books, is a loss maker to the company, and we were raising our funds because we were… renowned for being able to raise funds faster than others, and as long as I could stay under the 18 months, it was profitable,” Guen told Side Letter. It is well documented that fundraising timelines in 2023 have extended far beyond what is normal as overallocated LPs tighten budgets.

Succession at the GP-level played a role as well, he said. “With succession, I lose 50 percent of my clients; with double succession, I lose 100 percent of my clients,” Guen notes. “So when succession takes place at the GP level, to my surprise, the people taking charge weren’t hiring me again… because the new management wants to do things differently, and I’m associated with the history.”

Lastly, and as Side Letter noted last week, the firm’s decision not to enter secondaries at scale was also a significant factor, says Guen. “At our peak, we were [around] 80-plus people, [and] to me, secondaries requires a team of about 30 to 40 people. So at the particular time, going from a headcount of 80-plus to 120-plus is quite an expensive infrastructure, and so the question then is: do you reduce the primary skill set and replace it?”

It’s important to note that MVision did entertain secondaries, Guen adds. “I realised that I need to alter the business mix, but to alter the business mix requires a five-year kind of lead time… And so we were on that path of changing the product mix… [but] the wind has changed, and the circumstances became extreme, and we couldn’t finish the runway, couldn’t take off.”

Several of MVision’s peers, meanwhile, have transformed themselves in recent years into full-service GP advisories, with secondaries among the most common additions to their offerings.

“Those firms who decided to focus on their secondaries businesses and really make them the core of their business models… bravo, well done,” said Guen. “I always pride myself on being able to see things others can’t see and being able to take the risk, to follow the conviction. But they saw something that I missed. The reason I missed it was I was in a very comfortable position and so the lesson learned is: reflect hard and don’t get overly comfortable.”

Hard impact

Emerging impact managers are finding it harder to raise capital than their more established peers, our colleagues at New Private Markets report (registration required). Amid a slower fundraising market more broadly, impact strategies have faced a relatively barren first half: NPM data shows that just $6.3 billion was raised across 30 funds in H1 2023, compared with $72 billion across the previous two years. Less-established managers, however, are the ones struggling, with one impact manager telling NPM that investors are “being more conservative in where they are placing their bets”.

“Managers with strong track records are still able to raise funds,” said JPMorgan Private Bank’s impact head Carlotta Saporito. For example, EQT and TPG have between them raised more than $5 billion towards their respective impact vehicles currently in market, while Blackstone raised what it described as the “largest energy transition private credit fund ever raised” when it closed its transition-focused debt vehicle on its $7.1 billion hard-cap in August. Evidently, slow fundraising doesn’t mean no fundraising – however, a lack of track record is setting emerging managers back from reaching their fundraising goals.

“What is most important for managers is having an actionable pipeline,” explains Julian Pearson, co-founder of placement agent FirstPoint Equity. Additionally, fund managers with a specialisation are faring better. “LPs increasingly want specialised managers for their impact strategies… The appreciation of specialised managers has become much more widespread.”

Clearlake’s conservatism

Clearlake Capital Group has become the latest GP to temper its fundraising expectations, our colleagues at Buyouts report (registration required). Since 2015, Clearlake has closed a new fund every two years, each of which has been double the size of its predecessor. However, its eighth flagship fund has a target of $15 billion – an increase of only 6.3 percent from Fund VII’s $14.1 billion total in 2021. The target size was included in investment committee documents from San Antonio Fire And Police Pension Fund, which also noted that Fund VIII is expected to hold a first close later this year and will likely be in the market through the first quarter of 2024.

As Side Letter reported on Monday, a growing number of managers are adjusting their targets – and even slashing them mid-fundraising – in the face of a slower market. Atlantic Street Capital is among the latest to shrink its ambitions, taking the target of its fifth flagship from $950 million to $750 million. Global PE fundraising in the first half dropped by one-fifth from the same period a year earlier, according to Private Equity International’s H1 2023 fundraising report – in this sluggish market, such trends are likely to continue.