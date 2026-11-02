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Stonepeak completes acquisition of 65% Castrol stake from BP

Castrol supplies lubricants and thermal management fluids to automotive, commercial and industrial markets, with products sold in more than 150 countries.

ByPE Hub Staff
4 hours ago1 min read
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