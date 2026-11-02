Stonepeak completes acquisition of 65% Castrol stake from BP
Castrol supplies lubricants and thermal management fluids to automotive, commercial and industrial markets, with products sold in more than 150 countries.
Castrol supplies lubricants and thermal management fluids to automotive, commercial and industrial markets, with products sold in more than 150 countries.
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