Strategic Value Partners agrees to back NewEdge Power in battery storage JV
The company develops utility-scale battery storage, utility-scale solar and distributed power projects across several US power markets.
The company develops utility-scale battery storage, utility-scale solar and distributed power projects across several US power markets.
RedBird Capital Partners and Sound Ventures form $1bn tech and media partnership
1 hour ago · 2 mins read
Phoenix Equity’s Nineteen Group acquires exhibitions organizer Blueprint Event Company
21 hours ago · 1 min read