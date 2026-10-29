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Strategic Value Partners agrees to back NewEdge Power in battery storage JV

The company develops utility-scale battery storage, utility-scale solar and distributed power projects across several US power markets.

ByPE Hub Staff
37 minutes ago2 mins read
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