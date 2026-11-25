Warburg Pincus and Tilia's FlexXray agrees sale to industrial automation group Duravant
FlexXray is an Arlington, Texas-based provider of X-ray and CT foreign material inspection and contaminant recovery services.
FlexXray is an Arlington, Texas-based provider of X-ray and CT foreign material inspection and contaminant recovery services.
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