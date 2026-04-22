PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Aussie wealth manager warns PE evergreens have overpromised on liquidity
Gavin Ezekowitz, CIO at BFA Global Investors, says the industry must do a better job of managing liquidity events in unlisted funds.
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Gavin Ezekowitz, CIO at BFA Global Investors, says the industry must do a better job of managing liquidity events in unlisted funds.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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