Axiom Asia: China seeing renewed interest due to innovation
China’s private equity market is ‘already seeing a lot more activity’ in verticals relating to AI, Marc Lau, managing partner at the fund of funds, tells PEI.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
China’s private equity market is ‘already seeing a lot more activity’ in verticals relating to AI, Marc Lau, managing partner at the fund of funds, tells PEI.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination