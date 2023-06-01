Chinese tech specialist Oceanpine to seek $600m for third USD fund

Oceanpine targets growth equity investments in green tech, advanced tech, and healthcare assets in China and overseas.

Oceanpine Capital, a Chinese growth equity firm, is returning to market this year with its third USD-denominated vehicle, Private Equity International understands.

Beijing-headquartered Oceanpine will seek $600 million for Fund III, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Formal marketing is expected to begin in H2 2023.

If successful, Fund III would be 50 percent larger than its 2019-vintage predecessor, which closed on $400 million in December 2020, according to PEI data. That vehicle is understood to have raised most of its capital from family offices and tech entrepreneurs.

Oceanpine’s 2017-vintage Fund I comprised capital solely from Oceanpine’s founder, Dave Chenn, the source added. The firm manages about $2 billion of capital in total, including its 2021-vintage Haisong Science and Technology Hardcore Technology Investment Fund.

Oceanpine declined to comment on fundraising.

Chenn founded Oceanpine in 2018, according to the firm’s website. He was previously founder and chairman of China Century Group, a multi-national active in technology, tourism, healthcare and finance across China, the US and Southeast Asia.

Oceanpine targets growth equity investments in green tech, advanced tech and healthcare assets in China and overseas. To date, it has backed over 70 companies in the US and China. Its portfolio includes chip manufacturer Chipone and autonomous driving chip maker Black Sesame Technologies.

The firm’s efforts to raise a new fund come at a challenging time for Chinese private equity. Funds targeting the market are facing diminished appetites from some overseas investors amid rising tensions with the US and regulatory uncertainty following a 2021 crackdown on several popular investment sectors. As a result, GPs are now spending more time seeking capital from Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian LPs.

Greater China’s share of APAC fundraising shrank to 24 percent last year – a 15-year low; its share of deal value fell to 31 percent – a nine-year low, per Bain & Co’s Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2023.