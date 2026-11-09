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Private Take Nov26 PEI Mark Benedetti
News & Analysis

Private Take: Reading beyond the scoreboard

Strong headline numbers are hiding a widening gap between winners and losers – across sectors, within sectors and within portfolios, writes Mark Benedetti, co-CEO of Ardian.

ByGuest Writer
7 hours ago4 mins read
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