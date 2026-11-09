Private Take: Reading beyond the scoreboard
Strong headline numbers are hiding a widening gap between winners and losers – across sectors, within sectors and within portfolios, writes Mark Benedetti, co-CEO of Ardian.
Strong headline numbers are hiding a widening gap between winners and losers – across sectors, within sectors and within portfolios, writes Mark Benedetti, co-CEO of Ardian.
How Schroders’ $30bn PE funds platform is growing its CV and co-invest allocations
5 November 2026 · 4 mins read