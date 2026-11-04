Side Letter: Johns, jitters, judgment calls
Head honchos from Bain, Hamilton Lane, Carlyle, KKR and more discuss performance pain, interest rate reversion and exit pricing pressure.
3 hours ago•5 mins read
Head honchos from Bain, Hamilton Lane, Carlyle, KKR and more discuss performance pain, interest rate reversion and exit pricing pressure.
New Mountain’s Klinsky: Single-asset CVs ‘in the first inning’ of PE adoption
3 November 2026 · 4 mins read
Deep Dive: Why Asia-Pacific private equity is shifting from growth to control
2 November 2026 · 10 mins read