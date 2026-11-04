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Side Letter: Johns, jitters, judgment calls

Head honchos from Bain, Hamilton Lane, Carlyle, KKR and more discuss performance pain, interest rate reversion and exit pricing pressure.

ByAlex Lynn
3 hours ago5 mins read
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ManagersAsia-PacificNorth AmericaBuyoutDeal financingManager strategySecondariesGeneral PartnersLimited PartnersPensionsAIPerformanceCommentarySide Letter
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