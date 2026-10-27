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Advent’s $27bn flagship: How it stacks up against PE’s biggest funds

At close to $27bn, GPE XI trails only MGX Fund I and CVC Capital Partners IX, and beats its $26bn target and its predecessor.

ByCarmela Mendoza
2 hours ago2 mins read
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