Advent’s $27bn flagship: How it stacks up against PE’s biggest funds
At close to $27bn, GPE XI trails only MGX Fund I and CVC Capital Partners IX, and beats its $26bn target and its predecessor.
2 hours ago•2 mins read
At close to $27bn, GPE XI trails only MGX Fund I and CVC Capital Partners IX, and beats its $26bn target and its predecessor.
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