Blackstone’s private wealth AUM hits $330bn as BXPE posts best quarter
The firm raised nearly $9bn from individual investors in Q3, led by $2.9bn of inflows into its private equity wealth channel vehicle, according to its latest quarterly results.
The firm raised nearly $9bn from individual investors in Q3, led by $2.9bn of inflows into its private equity wealth channel vehicle, according to its latest quarterly results.
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