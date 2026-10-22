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Blackstone’s private wealth AUM hits $330bn as BXPE posts best quarter

The firm raised nearly $9bn from individual investors in Q3, led by $2.9bn of inflows into its private equity wealth channel vehicle, according to its latest quarterly results.

ByCarmela Mendoza
5 hours ago3 mins read
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FundraisingAsia-PacificEuropeNorth AmericaBuyoutSecondariesSemi-liquidsPrivate Wealth
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