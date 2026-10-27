Private Equity LogoPEI Private Equity
Fundraising

Apax eyes March 2027 first close for Fund XII

The London-headquartered firm has a $12bn fundraising target for Apax XII.

ByCarmela Mendoza
3 hours ago2 mins read
LinkedInXEmail
FundraisingNorth AmericaWestern EuropeBusiness servicesFinancial ServicesTMTBuyoutPEI Group Data
LinkedInXEmail

Related articles

alt

Side Letter: Roads less traveled

5 hours ago · 5 mins read

motif
Read more