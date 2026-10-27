Apax eyes March 2027 first close for Fund XII
The London-headquartered firm has a $12bn fundraising target for Apax XII.
3 hours ago•2 mins read
The London-headquartered firm has a $12bn fundraising target for Apax XII.
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