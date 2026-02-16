Denmark’s PenSam to maintain US PE exposure amid turmoil
The €27bn retirement fund is more relaxed about investments in private equity than infrastructure in the US, says real asset chief Jeppe Starup.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The €27bn retirement fund is more relaxed about investments in private equity than infrastructure in the US, says real asset chief Jeppe Starup.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination