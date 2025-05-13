FCERA Commits $15m to HGGC
The US-based pension fund backs HGGC's latest buyout fund with a fresh $15m commitment, reinforcing its private equity presence.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The US-based pension fund backs HGGC's latest buyout fund with a fresh $15m commitment, reinforcing its private equity presence.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination