Fund name: Genstar Capital Partners XI

Amount raised: $12.6 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: Genstar Capital Partners X

Genstar Capital has announced a final close of $12.6 billion of total commitments for Genstar Capital Partners XI.

The fund reached its hard-cap through commitments from an expanded group of limited partners including family offices, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pensions, global endowments and foundations and financial institutions, according to a press release. Fund XI surpasses the $10.2 billion of committed capital raised for its predecessor Genstar Capital Partners X, which closed in April 2021.

Genstar Capital is a private equity firm that has been investing in companies for more than 30 years. Its investments are targeted in the financial services, healthcare, TMT and industrials sectors.

Evercore Partners served as the placement agent for the fund, while Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP provided legal advice.

