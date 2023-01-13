Goldman Sachs raises $11.7bn

Fund name: West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII
Amount raised: $11.7 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Predecessor fund: GS Mezzanine Partners VII
Goldman Sachs Asset Management held a final close of $11.7 billion for West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII, according to a recent press release.
The mezzanine debt fund’s total size is expected to reach $15.2 billion with long-term asset financing. The vehicle’s predecessor, GS Mezzanine Partners VII, held a final close in June 2018 with $9.9 billion in capital raised.
