Goldman Sachs raises $11.7bn

Goldman Sachs announced a final close for its seventh mezzanine fund.

Fund name: West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII

Amount raised: $11.7 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: GS Mezzanine Partners VII

Goldman Sachs Asset Management held a final close of $11.7 billion for West Street Mezzanine Partners VIII, according to a recent press release.

The mezzanine debt fund’s total size is expected to reach $15.2 billion with long-term asset financing. The vehicle’s predecessor, GS Mezzanine Partners VII, held a final close in June 2018 with $9.9 billion in capital raised.

