Fundraising

GPs hope to lure LPs with fee discounts and longer offering periods – Paul, Weiss study

Some 38% of GPs offered early bird discounts on management fees in 2023, a marked increase from 18% the prior year, according to research from the law firm.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this