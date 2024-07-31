GPs’, LPs’ key priorities diverge on succession and AI – survey
Barnes & Thornburg study finds that investors are pressuring GPs on succession planning and AI, but fund managers are not buckling.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Barnes & Thornburg study finds that investors are pressuring GPs on succession planning and AI, but fund managers are not buckling.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination