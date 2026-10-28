Ardian bets on the ‘power of live’ in latest buyout fund
In the wake of AI, the European firm’s buyout team is targeting the services and technology behind sport, concerts and other in-person experiences, according to head of UK buyout Ed Little.
In the wake of AI, the European firm’s buyout team is targeting the services and technology behind sport, concerts and other in-person experiences, according to head of UK buyout Ed Little.
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