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Ardian bets on the ‘power of live’ in latest buyout fund

In the wake of AI, the European firm’s buyout team is targeting the services and technology behind sport, concerts and other in-person experiences, according to head of UK buyout Ed Little.

ByCarmela Mendoza
2 hours ago3 mins read
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DealsFundraisingEuropeUKWestern EuropeBusiness servicesHealthcareSportsTMTBuyoutAIPEI Group DataPerformance
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