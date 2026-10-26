Private Equity LogoPEI Private Equity
Deals

Hg to acquire majority stake in renewables software firm 3E from ReNew

3E is a provider of renewable energy asset performance management software and technical advisory services.

ByPE Hub Staff
3 hours ago2 mins read
LinkedInXEmail
DealsEuropeEnergy / oil & gasTMTBriefs
LinkedInXEmail

Related articles

motif
Read more