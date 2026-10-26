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Pitchwise Holdings agrees deal for 42% Valencia CF stake from Meriton

Valencia CF is a football club that is moving to Nou Mestalla, a stadium expected to seat more than 70,000.

ByPE Hub Staff
7 hours ago1 min read
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