Pitchwise Holdings agrees deal for 42% Valencia CF stake from Meriton
Valencia CF is a football club that is moving to Nou Mestalla, a stadium expected to seat more than 70,000.
Valencia CF is a football club that is moving to Nou Mestalla, a stadium expected to seat more than 70,000.
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