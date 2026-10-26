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Main Capital Partners acquires majority stake in German software provider 4ALLPORTAL

4ALLPORTAL is a Gütersloh-based provider of product information, digital asset and master data management software with more than 100 enterprise customers.

ByPE Hub Staff
4 hours ago2 mins read
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