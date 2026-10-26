Mutares lines up Stuart exit after receiving irrevocable offer from Quiver
Stuart is a France-headquartered urban and last-mile logistics platform with revenues of approximately €50m.
Stuart is a France-headquartered urban and last-mile logistics platform with revenues of approximately €50m.
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