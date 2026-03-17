HK’s Gaw eyes Gulf ‘retrenching’ with new growth fund
Gulf capital that was previously earmarked for the US or Europe could be redirected towards home countries, Andrei Rotaru, head of Middle East private equity, tells PEI.
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Gulf capital that was previously earmarked for the US or Europe could be redirected towards home countries, Andrei Rotaru, head of Middle East private equity, tells PEI.
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