How private equity firms are looking for the exit

Of all the challenges that private equity firms face when operating in Africa, one of the most fundamental is the exit environment. Only a few stock exchanges on the continent are attractive for initial public offerings, while the relative dearth of PE funds limits opportunities for secondary sales, and strategic buyers from outside the region are often deterred by currency risks and various other concerns. In a survey published by the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association in 2021, 71 percent of LPs identified the weak exit climate and unpredictable exit window as the biggest challenge for investing in African private funds.

“There is no denying that exits have been a source of difficulty for investors operating within the African private capital landscape,” says Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, AVCA’s CEO, despite noting that 2022 was an “impressive year for the continent in terms of exit activity”.

AVCA recorded a record-breaking 82 exits in 2022, more than double the total of 35 in 2021 and far more than the average of 44 exits seen during the pre-pandemic period from 2012-19.

But Mustapha-Maduakor acknowledges that this performance reflects some unusual factors. In 2022, managers were doubly able to clear a backlog of exits delayed by the covid-19 pandemic, and to fast-track asset disposals in the belief that market conditions were set to worsen.

The question now is whether GPs can find a way to build on the momentum that has been gathering in the African exit environment and overcome a perennial obstacle to the growth of the private equity industry on the continent.

So far in 2023, global private equity exits have slumped, with an EY report showing that the first quarter of the year saw the lowest level of exit activity in the PE industry since the pandemic. This situation is largely mirrored in Africa, where high-profile exits were few and far between throughout Q1.

“The factors that contributed to the surge in exits [in Africa] in 2022 are unlikely to have a multi-year impact,” says Michael Preston, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. “The reality and perception of the exit environment remains one of the key challenges for PE investment on the continent.”

Babacar Ka, a partner at Africa-focused PE firm Development Partners International, agrees that the exit environment is “definitely one of the core challenges” for PE firms operating on the continent. “Currently, the investment landscape in Africa is dominated by relatively few specialised players. Combined with a limited buyer pool with appetite on certain sectors or companies, this can impact exit options even for good companies with attractive growth profiles.”

Ka adds that finding consolidation opportunities is more difficult in Africa, given that many sectors in countries across the continent remain “highly fragmented”. In Nigeria, for example, an estimated 600,000 small-scale traders account for 97 percent of retail sales, according to a Boston Consulting Group report.

Growing opportunities

Despite the multiple challenges, the exit door is certainly not locked shut for managers that have a good understanding of the markets in which they operate.

“An important characteristic all investors in Africa must possess is flexibility,” says Ka.

“With some of the obstacles faced in certain African markets, our team takes an adaptable approach to strategic exits, considering all options available, whether that be a strategic sale or secondary sales, or an IPO.”

Particularly given the possibilities of selling to international buyers, being able to demonstrate that portfolio companies have strong ESG credentials is “an increasingly important factor” in an exit process, says Ka.

Ka expects that strategic sales will “remain a prevalent exit route”, partly as international companies seek to build their presence on a continent that is widely regarded as offering excellent opportunities for long-term growth. AVCA data shows that trade sales accounted for nearly half of all exits last year.

Preston adds that, over the longer term, private equity firms in Africa could benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds as they look for exit routes. “There are many other factors that could lead to a sustained increase in exits, including rising interest in energy transition, Africa playing a key part in the search for energy security in Europe (and globally), and the ever-more vibrant and exciting tech sector that continues to prosper across the continent.”

Meanwhile, Mustapha-Maduakor predicts that the PE industry in Africa will see “greater diversification” in exit options.

She says secondary sales are already claiming a “larger portion of the exit pie”, with management buyouts also becoming more common.

“Africa’s private capital industry has matured significantly over the past years,” she says. “This growth has inspired me with confidence in the opportunities for successful exits in the region.”