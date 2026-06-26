Investor Intentions: Ohio STRS sets private equity pacing plan for 2027
The public pension fund seeks to invest up to $1.5bn in new private equity commitments for FY 2027.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The public pension fund seeks to invest up to $1.5bn in new private equity commitments for FY 2027.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination