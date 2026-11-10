KPS signs €2.4bn deal to acquire MM Packaging from MM Group
MM Packaging is a Vienna-based maker of folding cartons, labels and leaflets for the food, pharmaceutical, beauty and household care sectors.
MM Packaging is a Vienna-based maker of folding cartons, labels and leaflets for the food, pharmaceutical, beauty and household care sectors.
TPG Growth’s Smith and Howard completes Alabama and Mississippi accounting add-ons
13 minutes ago · 2 mins read
LLCP acquires home services franchisor Five Star from Princeton Equity Group
48 minutes ago · 2 mins read
Thompson Street Capital Partners makes growth investment in Kinneberg Management Group
1 hour ago · 2 mins read
Partners Group’s Cloudflight completes acquisition and integration of paiqo
6 hours ago · 2 mins read