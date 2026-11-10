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KPS signs €2.4bn deal to acquire MM Packaging from MM Group

MM Packaging is a Vienna-based maker of folding cartons, labels and leaflets for the food, pharmaceutical, beauty and household care sectors.

ByPEI Staff
1 hour ago2 mins read
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