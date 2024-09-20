LACERA commits €135m to PE
In a move toward clean technology, LACERA commits €135m to Altor Climate Transition I fund, targeting renewable energy buyouts across Western Europe.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In a move toward clean technology, LACERA commits €135m to Altor Climate Transition I fund, targeting renewable energy buyouts across Western Europe.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination