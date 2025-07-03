LPs predict new manager formation will overtake GP M&A
Whether there are more or fewer emerging managers vis-à-vis consolidations will depend greatly on when sustainable levels of fundraising return.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Whether there are more or fewer emerging managers vis-à-vis consolidations will depend greatly on when sustainable levels of fundraising return.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination