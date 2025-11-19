MassPRIM to miss PE deployment target amid distribution slowdown
'Limited partner distributions are definitely constraining new commitments to subsequent funds,' says private equity director Michael McGirr.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
'Limited partner distributions are definitely constraining new commitments to subsequent funds,' says private equity director Michael McGirr.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination