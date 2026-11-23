Meet the LP: Keebeck Wealth Management
The $2.5bn multi-family office has shied away from private equity’s mega-funds due to valuation and liquidity concerns, CEO Bruce K Lee tells PEI Private Equity.
2 hours ago•3 mins read
The $2.5bn multi-family office has shied away from private equity’s mega-funds due to valuation and liquidity concerns, CEO Bruce K Lee tells PEI Private Equity.
Fundraising time on the road: The strategies and regions leading the pack
19 November 2026 · 2 mins read
Charlesbank’s former CEO, current managing partner emeritus, resigns
18 November 2026 · 2 mins read