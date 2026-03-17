PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nevada PERS to exit Clearlake exposure due to ‘conflicts of interest’
The $74.9bn US pension believes Clearlake’s recent agreement to acquire Pathway Capital Management poses issues for its own PE portfolio.
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The $74.9bn US pension believes Clearlake’s recent agreement to acquire Pathway Capital Management poses issues for its own PE portfolio.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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