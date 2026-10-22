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New AI threats are fueling VC investment in cybersecurity

Corporate spending on cybersecurity is predicted to exceed $370bn by 2030. Here's where VC firms are placing their bets.

ByDavid Bogoslaw
11 hours ago4 mins read
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DealsNorth AmericaUSTMTVenture capitalAICybersecurity
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