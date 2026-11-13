Solar draws fresh capital as data centers strain the grid
Upfront Ventures has backed Outer Spaces, whose backyard structures combine solar generation and battery storage, giving homeowners an alternative to rooftop panels.
Upfront Ventures has backed Outer Spaces, whose backyard structures combine solar generation and battery storage, giving homeowners an alternative to rooftop panels.
Bites raises $40m Series A round to expand frontline worker learning platform
29 October 2026 · 7 mins read
Eyeing opportunities and how the Women of Influence see trends developing
5 October 2026 · 3 mins read