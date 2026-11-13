Private Equity LogoPEI Private Equity
Deals

Solar draws fresh capital as data centers strain the grid

Upfront Ventures has backed Outer Spaces, whose backyard structures combine solar generation and battery storage, giving homeowners an alternative to rooftop panels.

ByLuna Zhu
2 hours ago5 mins read
The OS1 from Outer Spaces is a freestanding outdoor structure with built-in solar generation and battery storage.
LinkedInXEmail
DealsNorth AmericaUSEnergy / oil & gasVenture capital
LinkedInXEmail

Related articles

alt

How AI is enhancing home healthcare

22 October 2026 · 5 mins read

motif
Read more