PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Partners Group on positioning to capture exit opportunities
It is still possible to build, transform and exit businesses in this unsettled market, but quality matters more than ever, says Partners Group’s Ben McLean.
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It is still possible to build, transform and exit businesses in this unsettled market, but quality matters more than ever, says Partners Group’s Ben McLean.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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