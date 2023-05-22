PODCAST: How millennial values are shaping ESG decision-making

Partners Group’s Adrien-Paul Lambillon and G2 Venture Partners’ Valerie Shen discuss why ESG is important to them and look at how the industry can make progress.



ESG has been gaining traction over the past few years, particularly within private equity: PwC’s Global PE Responsible Investment Survey revealed that 37 percent of respondents (198 of which were GPs and 41 were LPs) have turned down an investment due to ESG concerns.

But what is driving this shift? Adrien-Paul Lambillon, ESG and sustainability specialist at Partners Group, and Valerie Shen, partner and chief operating officer at G2 Venture Partners, look to answer this question and give insight into how their own personal values are impacting their ESG decision making.

