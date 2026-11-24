Aussie GP Fortitude closes debut fund above hard-cap
Fortitude’s first fund raised most of its capital from Asian institutional investors, with around 20% coming from family office and HNW channels.
3 hours ago•2 mins read
Fortitude’s first fund raised most of its capital from Asian institutional investors, with around 20% coming from family office and HNW channels.
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