Flexstone: LPs face more 'decision-making' in PE funds
Investors are paying closer attention to a GP's use of CVs and NAV financing when considering re-ups, co-CIO and managing partner Nitin Gupta tells PEI Private Equity.
1 hour ago•4 mins read
Investors are paying closer attention to a GP's use of CVs and NAV financing when considering re-ups, co-CIO and managing partner Nitin Gupta tells PEI Private Equity.
Fundraising time on the road: The strategies and regions leading the pack
19 November 2026 · 2 mins read
Charlesbank’s former CEO, current managing partner emeritus, resigns
18 November 2026 · 2 mins read