PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Private market relationships take new shape, says Davis Polk
Challenging fundraising conditions and the growth of secondaries are leading to shifts in the LP-GP dynamic, say Davis Polk’s Sijia Cai and Alisa Waxman.
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Challenging fundraising conditions and the growth of secondaries are leading to shifts in the LP-GP dynamic, say Davis Polk’s Sijia Cai and Alisa Waxman.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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