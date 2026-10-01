PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
The governance blind spot in the Total Portfolio Approach
Sovereign and pension funds are abandoning fixed asset-class targets for a single risk budget. It works — until private assets enter the picture.
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Sovereign and pension funds are abandoning fixed asset-class targets for a single risk budget. It works — until private assets enter the picture.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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