Private Equity News & Analysis

EQT is taking its healthcare heritage further afield. Plus: Texas ERS raises its private equity exposure to avoid a major slowdown in commitment pacing; and managers are spending big on cybersecurity this year. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
The $36bn pension, which counts Advent, TPG, Hg and Industry Ventures among its long-standing GP relationships, was overallocated to PE by more than 6 percentage points.
A combination of record deployment by PE managers and slower exit activity is creating a need for liquidity among LPs, according to Lazard.
Backing solid, cashflow-producing assets will be essential in an environment marked by higher borrowing costs, says Cyrus Madon.
Monday is a public holiday in the UK, so we'll return to your inbox on Tuesday. In the meantime, we take a look at why Brookfield is bullish on a difficult macroeconomic environment; and Tokyo University of Science wants even more private equity. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
'Private markets will ultimately follow the lead of public markets,' says senior managing director Sachin Bavishi. 'It creates an interesting environment for us, an environment that for deploying capital is more favourable than it was in 2021.'
David Lee's retirement comes as PE faces a critical crossroads.
LPs want more bang for their buck when backing Chinese managers. Plus: Secondaries buyers are using deferrals to bridge the gulf in pricing expectations; and RiverGlade rides the healthcare wave. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
BlackRock PEP, HarbourVest, Hamilton Lane and a Hong Kong family office shared tips for Chinese managers on the fundraising trail at HKVCA's China Private Equity Summit on Wednesday 24 August.
While some PE firms buy clubs, others such as Sixth Street are finding other ways to gain exposure.