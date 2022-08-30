Home Private Equity News & Analysis

    Side Letter: EQT’s health kick; Texas ERS goes large; PE’s cybersecurity push

    Private Equity News & Analysis
    -
    EQT is taking its healthcare heritage further afield. Plus: Texas ERS raises its private equity exposure to avoid a major slowdown in commitment pacing; and managers are spending big on cybersecurity this year. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
    Texas

    Texas ERS ups PE allocation to limit programme scale-back

    Investment Allocations
    -
    The $36bn pension, which counts Advent, TPG, Hg and Industry Ventures among its long-standing GP relationships, was overallocated to PE by more than 6 percentage points.
    UK HNWI investment private equity

    Vast majority of LPs opt to sell in H1 continuation fund deals

    Private Equity News & Analysis
    -
    A combination of record deployment by PE managers and slower exit activity is creating a need for liquidity among LPs, according to Lazard.
    Brookfield growth commitment

    Brookfield PE chief: ‘It’s a great time to put capital to work’

    Front page
    -
    Backing solid, cashflow-producing assets will be essential in an environment marked by higher borrowing costs, says Cyrus Madon.

    Side Letter: Brookfield digs distress; Tokyo Uni’s PE push; Baird’s APAC relocation

    Private Equity News & Analysis
    -
    Monday is a public holiday in the UK, so we'll return to your inbox on Tuesday. In the meantime, we take a look at why Brookfield is bullish on a difficult macroeconomic environment; and Tokyo University of Science wants even more private equity. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.

    Blackstone sets up West Coast team to access tech dislocation opportunities

    Private Equity News & Analysis
    -
    'Private markets will ultimately follow the lead of public markets,' says senior managing director Sachin Bavishi. 'It creates an interesting environment for us, an environment that for deploying capital is more favourable than it was in 2021.'

    New Mexico SIC’s director of private equity to step down

    Private Equity News & Analysis
    -
    David Lee's retirement comes as PE faces a critical crossroads.

    Side Letter: China PE’s returns rethink; secondaries deal deferrals; healthcare’s hype

    Private Equity News & Analysis
    -
    LPs want more bang for their buck when backing Chinese managers. Plus: Secondaries buyers are using deferrals to bridge the gulf in pricing expectations; and RiverGlade rides the healthcare wave. Here's today's brief, for our valued subscribers only.
    HKVCA China Private Equity Summit 2022

    LPs want to see these four things from Chinese GPs

    Investor Relations
    -
    BlackRock PEP, HarbourVest, Hamilton Lane and a Hong Kong family office shared tips for Chinese managers on the fundraising trail at HKVCA's China Private Equity Summit on Wednesday 24 August.

    Private equity: European football’s growing fanbase

    Private Equity News & Analysis
    -
    While some PE firms buy clubs, others such as Sixth Street are finding other ways to gain exposure.
